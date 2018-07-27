Chargers Struck with Injuries Before 2018 Training Camp

NFL teams across the country kicked off training camp this week and in less than 24 hours, Chargers will kick off theirs.

Once again, the Bolts are struck with injuries before camp.

Former Pro Bowler and slot corner Jason Verrett was diagnosed with a torn achilles today, likely ending his season, the team confirmed.

While this is horrible news, as it would be for any team or player, it does raise question, was Verrett ready?

The injury happened in a conditioning test.

Verrett has struggled physically over the past 2 seasons, appearing in only 5 games due to ACL injuries. He will undergo additional testing Saturday and joins the following Chargers on the sideline:

Hunter Henry – Active/PUP

Forrest Lamp – Active/PUP

Jason Verrett – Active/PUP

Derwin James – Active/NFI

Brett Boyko – Active/NFI