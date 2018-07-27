KMIR, Alpha Media, and Walmart Partner to Donate to Firefighter Relief

KMIR News, Alpha Media, and Walmart have partnered together in collecting and donating toiletries, food, and drinks to firefighters battling the Cranston Fire. The donations are being collected at the V Hotel in Palm Springs.

The V Palm Springs is playing host to some 200 firefighters while they battle the 11,500 acre blaze. The hotel provides the firefighters a place to get a short break from their reality of a 24-on, 24-off work day.

If you would like to join in donating to the brave firefighters, here is the information you need: