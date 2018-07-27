KMIR Cares: The Living Desert

It’s one of our deserts most treasured attractions. The Living desert attracts 1000’s of locals and tourists alike every year because of their impressive landscape, animal habitats, activities, and more. And now there’s a brand new reason to visit!

It’s a breathtaking wildlife zoo in our own backyard! The Living Desert’s gates opened in March of 1970. Over 450,000 guests visit every year to view the over 400 animals in residence from 130 species.

Sprawled out over 1,800 acres, the unique zoo offers a close up look at the exotic inhabitants but even if you’ve visited before, there are always new additions, including an app!