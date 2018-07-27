WWII Veteran and Former Prisoner of War Celebrates 100th Birthday

World War II Veteran and former prisoner of war, Clarence Adams, celebrated his 100th birthday on Friday, July 27.

The Redlands Community Senior Center invited the community to celebrate Adams’ 100th birthday.

They held the celebration during the center’s Senior Lunch Program.

Adams was born in Wakefield, England, in 1918 and was drafted into the British military in 1939.

He was trained as a gunner in an artillery unit and then as a radio signalman while deployed in France during World War II.

He was captured in Dunkirk and held as a prisoner of war for five years, being moved via boxcars from place to place with little to no food.

After realizing Adams was a carpenter by trade, this made his life as a POW a little easier. He was liberated by General George Patton’s Army on April 29, 1945.

WWII Veteran and former prisoner of war Clarence Adams celebrated his 100th birthday on Friday, July 27, in Redlands. (Photo by Brian Whitehead, The Sun/SCNG)

WWII Veteran and former prisoner of war Clarence Adams, in blue shirt, played cribbage with friends on Friday, July 27, his 100th birthday. (Photo by Brian Whitehead, The San Bernardino Sun/SCNG)

The Redlands Senior Center was decorated Friday, July 27, to celebrate Clarence Adams’ 100th birthday. The WWII Veteran and former prisoner of war enjoyed sheet cake and opened gifts from friends. (Photo by Brian Whitehead, The San Bernardino Sun/SCNG)

WWII Veteran and former prisoner of war Clarence Adams, of Highland, turned 100 on Friday, July 27. The Redlands Senior Center celebrated by throwing him a party. (Photo by Brian Whitehead, The San Bernardino Sun/SCNG)

Clarence Adams, of Highland, signs a copy of a book about Dunkirk on Friday, July 27, his 100th birthday. Adams, who celebrated his birthday at the Redlands Senior Center, is a WWII Veteran and former prisoner of war. (Photo by Brian Whitehead, The San Bernardino Sun/SCNG)

WWII Veteran and former prisoner of war Clarence Adams, of Highland, received dozens of cards Friday, July 27, for his 100th birthday. Adams celebrated the milestone in Redlands. (Photo by Brian Whitehead, The San Bernardino Sun/SCNG)