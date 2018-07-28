Police Negotiate with Standoff Suspect in Banning

Police are on scene of an active standoff situation in Banning. Authorities have blocked off a portion of W Ramsey Rd. in the city as negotiators attempt to make contact with the suspect according to Banning Police Department.

The incident reportedly began as an assault situation. When police responded, they say a male suspect “took off” and barricaded himself inside a home on the 3900 block of W Ramsey Rd. An unidentified woman was inside the home at the time, but she was able to escape, according to witnesses.

Around 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., police used a tear gas agent to attempt to bring the man out of the home, but were unsuccessful.

Police are unable to release information on the identity of the male suspect or his relation to the woman, but they do say he’s armed.

Some nearby residents voluntarily evacuated their homes as a precaution.

A report from Banning Mayor Pro-Tem Don Peterson on Facebook said a nearby assisted living facility would be evacuated as well, but KMIR News cannot confirm if the residents at the Golden Meadows Assisted Living Facility were in fact brought out.