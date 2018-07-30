Man on I-10 Creates Massive Traffic Jam

WHITEWATER, Calif. – A man wandering the freeway near the Whitewater Rest Stop created standstill traffic for Westbound and Eastbound lanes around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Mike Fino, the driver of a car at the front of the traffic jam, said he saw the man, “just kind of walking around on the freeway, doing weird things, throwing his arms up.”

According to Fino, the man started undressing before officers shot him with a “beanbag gun” or a non lethal weapon.

The incident completely stopped traffic in the Westbound and Eastbound lanes. Cars in the Eastbound lanes were filtered into the rest area lanes where cars were sent back onto the freeway. The Westbound lanes remained completely closed.

The incident created traffic “as far as the eye could see,” Fino said.

All lanes were reopened by 6:30 p.m. The public information officer and California Highway Patrol did not have any new details on the incident as of Monday afternoon.