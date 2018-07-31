Pinyon Pines Brush Fire Fully Contained

A wildfire that blackened 205 acres near Pinyon Pines was fully contained Tuesday.

The Ribbon Fire was reported at 10:12 a.m. Thursday near Highway 74 and Ribbonwood Drive. Full containment was attained late Monday afternoon.

Evacuation warnings were issued Thursday for Alpine Village, Pinyon Crest, Pinyon Pines and the Pinyon Flats campground but were lifted Friday morning.

Since Friday, the blaze had grown by just five acres, according to Tawny Cabral of the Riverside County Fire Department.

There was no word on what sparked the non-injury blaze, which broke out as hundreds of firefighters were busy battling the much larger Cranston Fire to the northwest. Pinyon Pines is located in a valley between the San Jacinto Mountains and Santa Rosa Mountains, north of State Route 74.

