Man’s Body Found Behind Palm Springs Gym, No Foul Play Suspected

Police said Tuesday that foul play is not suspected in the death of a man whose body was found behind a Palm Springs gym.

The unidentified man was found at 7:42 p.m. Monday behind World Gym at 1751 N. Sunrise Way. His name was withheld pending notification of his next- of-kin.

The cause of death has not yet been determined, but police do not believe “anything of a criminal nature” is involved, a department spokesman said.