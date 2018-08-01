All Reported Missing Persons in Shasta County Carr Fire Found: Police

As the deadly blaze in Shasta County continued to burn over thousands of acres, at least 20 residents were reported missing after the Carr Fire forced them to evacuate but all of them have been located, officials said Wednesday.
Redding Police Department released a list of people who are unaccounted for on Tuesday, hoping to reunite them with loved ones. Within the first two hours, 16 people on the list were located.
“The Shasta County Sheriff’s Department and the Redding Police Department thank the Shasta County community for their support and local media for their assistance in bringing our displaced citizens back together,” officials said in a statement.
The other four people were located Wednesday afternoon.
The Missing Persons Hotline will be shutting down, according to officials. Any additional missing persons reports will be processed through SHASCOM at (530) 245-6540 per standard procedure, they said.
Three people who were reported missing by family members were found dead Saturday.
It is now the sixth most destructive wildfire in California history, fire officials said.