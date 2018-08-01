All Reported Missing Persons in Shasta County Carr Fire Found: Police

As the deadly blaze in Shasta County continued to burn over thousands of acres, at least 20 residents were reported missing after the Carr Fire forced them to evacuate but all of them have been located, officials said Wednesday.

Redding Police Department released a list of people who are unaccounted for on Tuesday, hoping to reunite them with loved ones. Within the first two hours, 16 people on the list were located.

“The Shasta County Sheriff’s Department and the Redding Police Department thank the Shasta County community for their support and local media for their assistance in bringing our displaced citizens back together,” officials said in a statement.

The other four people were located Wednesday afternoon.

The Missing Persons Hotline will be shutting down, according to officials. Any additional missing persons reports will be processed through SHASCOM at (530) 245-6540 per standard procedure, they said.

Three people who were reported missing by family members were found dead Saturday.

Five-year-old James Roberts, 4-year-old Emily Roberts and 70-year-old Melody Bledsoe were caught in the path of the Carr Fire when they were about to evacuate their home on Quartz Hill in Redding.

Evacuations have been lifted for the Potter Valley Community, Happy Valley area and communities of Summit City and Buckeye, according to fire officials.

The Carr Fire has burned more than 880 homes and killed a total of six people in and around Redding.