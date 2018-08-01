Indio Police Seek Public’s Help With Gang-Related Shooting

Indio police Wednesday sought the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in a gang-related shooting outside a convenience store last weekend.

The shooting occurred sometime Sunday in front of the Circle K store at 43995 Clinton St.

One person suffered a graze wound to the head in a “confrontation with rival gang members” at the location, according to the Indio Police Department. The unidentified victim was taken to John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital and released later that evening, police said.

The suspects arrived at the scene in a gray Hyundai, possibly a Sonata. The vehicle was occupied by the driver and his female front seat passenger, though as many as two others may have been in the backseat, according to the police department.

Anyone with information on the occupants or the vehicle was asked to contact the Indio Police Department at (760) 391-4057 or Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-7867 to provide an anonymous tip.