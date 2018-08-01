Man Arrested After Allegedly Trying to Meet 12-Year-Olds for Sex in Fontana Park

A man was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of trying to meet up with 12-year-old girls that turned out to be detectives working undercover online.
Matthew Olivia, 31, of Fontana, was arrested Tuesday after a brief scuffle with Fontana Police Department officers. Olivia had allegedly agreed to meet who he thought were 12-year-olds at Beryh Park East in Rancho Cucamonga for sex, police said.
The monthslong investigation began when a tip came into the police department from Scotland April 5.
An anonymous tipster told detectives someone had been trying to communicate with a young girl through Facebook.
After detectives posed as 12-year-old girls, they identified Olivia as a suspect. Police said Olivia allegedly sought out young girls and asked them for photographs, and to meet for sex.
Police detained Olivia Tuesday at the Ranch Cucamonga park after a brief struggle.
Authorities were seeking other potential victims and asking anyone with information to call Fontana Police Department’s Investigation Unit at (909) 350-7720.