Two Arrested for Alleged Cathedral City Armed Robbery

Two men allegedly robbed a pool cleaner at gunpoint at a Cathedral City home Tuesday and were arrested hours later at a Desert Hot Springs auto supply store.

Joseph Palomino, 25, and Arturo Colin, 21, both of Sky Valley, are accused of robbing the 49-year-old victim at a home in the 28000 block of Avenida Diosa about 7:40 a.m., according to Cathedral City police Sgt. Larry Sanfillippo.

The man, whose name was withheld, told Cathedral City police that two men in blue checkered shirts and jeans took his wallet and cell phone, then fled in a gold-colored four-door Cadillac.

The Cadillac was later spotted in the parking lot of the Auto Zone at 12660 Palm Drive in Desert Hot Springs, Sanfillippo said. Palomino was taken into custody as he exited the business, while Colin was arrested inside the store, where he allegedly tried to hide a .22-caliber handgun, the sergeant said.