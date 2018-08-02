Body of little girl recovered after being thrown into river, mother in custody

Tampa police divers recovered the body of a girl believed to be 4-years-old who was thrown into the Hillsborough River on Thursday.
According to Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan, police received a call about a woman who had possibly thrown a child into the river near Rome Avenue and Aileen Street.
The dive team responded immediately.
The body of the little girl was discovered 75 feet offshore around 4:30 p.m.
The child was pronounced dead at a hospital.
It is believed a woman threw her daughter into the river.
That woman is in custody.