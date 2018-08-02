Bond for Richardson Father Accused of Murdering His 3-Year-Old Adopted Daughter Reduced

Wesley Mathews, the Richardson father accused of murdering his 3-year-old adoptive daughter last October, had his bond reduced drastically on Wednesday.

Mathews’ bond for the charge of capital murder of a child under 10 years of age went from $1 million to $500,000, bond for a tampering with physical evidence charge went from $250,00 to $100,000 and bond for injury to a child with serious bodily injury went from $1 million to $500,000.

Bond was for cash or surety.

In his petition for bond reduction, Mathews’ attorney Rafael De La Garza stated Mathews’ confinement is ‘illegal because bonds are excessive, oppressive and beyond financial means of Wesley Mathews in violation of the Eight and Fourteen Amendments of the United States Constitution.’

De La Garza asked the judge to reduce bond ‘to a reasonable amount in order that Wesley Mathews will have an opportunity to obtain release from incarceration pending trial.’

Mathews has not bonded out of Dallas County Jail as of Wednesday evening.

De La Garza says the bond was lowered, though ‘not enough.’

Bond for Sini Mathews, the toddler’s adoptive mother has not been lowered. It remains $250,000 for a charge of child endangerment/abandoning. She remains in Dallas County Jail.

Her attorney, Mitch Nolte does not foresee petitioning for a reduction. De La Garza and Nolte will both reschedule court hearings set for August 3.

A new court hearing date has not yet been set. De La Garza says he continues to review evidence in the case.

Sherin Mathews, 3, was reported missing on October 7, 2017 from her Richardson home. Her body was found two weeks later inside a culvert half a mile from the family’s home.

Mathews allegedly told police he was feeding the toddler milk when she began to choke and died.

Mathews reportedly moved her body from the home with the intent to return and bury her.

The girl’s adoptive mother was reportedly asleep during the incident.

The Mathews voluntarily terminated their parental rights over their biological daughter who lives with Sini’s family in the Houston area.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released Sherin’s cause of death, though it ruled she died of “homicidal violence.”