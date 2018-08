Condoms are not reusable, CDC reminds Americans

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are reminding everyone to remember best practices when it comes to safe sex: Condoms aren’t meant to be washed or reused.

“We say it because people do it,” the CDC tweeted last week. The organization is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

We say it because people do it: Don't wash or reuse #condoms! Use a fresh one for each #sex act. https://t.co/o3SPayRf9m pic.twitter.com/AwkPqE9YMl — CDC STD (@CDCSTD) July 23, 2018

Condoms are designed to be single use and can reduce the risk of sexually transmitted diseases, including HIV.

