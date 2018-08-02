Chargers Head Coach Sends Message to Palm Springs

Once again, KMIR is home to the Los Angeles Chargers.

KMIR Sports Reporter Amy Zimmer will be in Costa Mesa once a week for Bolts’ Training Camp bringing the Coachella Valley exclusive interviews and reports.

Chargers enter their second season in Los Angeles under second year head coach Anthony Lynn who says the team finally feels at home.

“This year we’re way more comfortable than last year,” Coach Lynn explained. “Not to make any excuses, but it’s good to know where you’re going to be and where you’re going to live and where you’re going to practice. It’s just routine now. We’ve been through this before, it’s just everyone is more comfortable now.”

Coach Lynn finished with a special shout out to Palm Springs.

“Hey I know it’s hot there but hopefully we can cool ya off.”