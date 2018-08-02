Lawmaker resigns amid allegations he used nude photos of ex-girlfriend to ‘catfish’ men

Republican state Rep. Nick Sauer submitted his resignation Wednesday amid allegations that he posted nude photos of an ex-girlfriend on social media to lure other men into “graphic conversations.”

“My ability to fulfill my obligations as a State Representative and public servant will be affected by the distraction of addressing these allegations,” the first-term Illinois lawmaker wrote in his resignation letter, which was obtained by NBC Chicago. “After speaking with my family, I feel it best to step away from my public responsibilities.”

The allegations first surfaced in a report by Politico, which obtained a copy of the complaint Sauer’s former girlfriend, Kate Kelly, filed with the Illinois General Assembly’s Office of the Legislative Inspector General.

In the complaint, Kelly reportedly claimed that Sauer, 35, had created an Instagram account “to catfish other men using my privately shared naked photos” and “engage in graphic conversations of a sexual nature.”

Kelly, 38, also filed a complaint last month with the Chicago Police Department, which confirmed to NBC News that it is investigating the matter.

Sauer, who was a member of the House Sexual Harassment and Discrimination Task Force, could not be reached for comment.

Illinois has a revenge porn law that makes false impersonation a felony. Anyone convicted of posting sexually explicit videos or photos of another person online without their consent could face up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.