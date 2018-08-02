Man Accused of Trying to Kill Hemet Woman Arrested

A 38-year-old man accused of stabbing a Hemet woman multiple times and then eluding police for several weeks was being held Thursday in lieu of $1 million bail.

Abel Mondragon was apprehended Wednesday night in Perris after Hemet police investigators tracked him down based on tips regarding his whereabouts.

Mondragon is charged with attempted murder, assault resulting in great bodily injury, domestic abuse, robbery and violating a domestic violence restraining order. He’s being held at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta.

According to Hemet police Lt. Eddie Pust, the stabbing attack happened about 7:40 a.m. July 21 in the 200 block of North San Jacinto Street, near Florida Avenue.

Pust said the defendant and victim, identified only as a close acquaintance, were involved in a dispute that culminated in Mondragon allegedly pulling a knife and stabbing the woman repeatedly, inflicting non-life- threatening wounds.

Mondragon immediately fled after the attack, and patrol officers were unable to locate him, according to Pust.

He said the woman was taken to a hospital and received treatment for her stab wounds, from which she is still recovering.

An arrest warrant was issued for Mondragon and felony charges were filed against him five days later.

The defendant has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.