Man Arrested for Secretly Photographing Women at Target in Cypress

A man was arrested for secretly taking photographs of women wearing skirts at a Target department store in Cypress and other locations.

The Cypress Police Department was notified of an incident on Sunday, July 29, at around 8 p.m. and was told by witnesses that the suspect fled the scene after an altercation with another witness.

The suspect, identified by detectives as Jorge A. Ibarra, was arrested Wednesday for invasion of privacy and was booked at the Orange County Jail. Bail has been set at $25,000.

Based on information given by two victims and multiple witnesses, officers learned that Ibarra had committed the same crime at a Target store at 20200 Bloomfield in Cerritos.

Detectives are actively seeking information on additional victims. Anyone with information should contact Detective Cassie Miller at 714-229-6631.