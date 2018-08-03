Police: Father never called 911 as 8-year-old son died of meth overdose

A toxicology report says an 8-year-old southern Indiana boy had more than 180 times the lethal limit of methamphetamine in his bloodstream when he died.

The (Seymour) Tribune reports details about the June 21 death of Curtis Collman III were revealed Thursday. Police say the boy ingested a large amount of methamphetamine at his father’s home and became unresponsive. He died at a nearby hospital.

“Anyone that is a parent, you know, would be emotionally upset,” Jackson County Sheriff’s Department Detective Tom Barker told WAVE. “It kind of hits home if you have kids.”

However, the father, 41-year-old Curtis Collman II, allegedly did not seek help for his child.

Around 10 a.m., Collman noticed his son was sick. He called a friend, who came over and suggested the boy receive medical care.

The father then took his friend’s cell phone to prevent her from calling 911. He allegedly also pointed a gun at her and threatened her life, according to police. Collman took his son and drove to his mother’s house, police said.

Collman told police the boy turned blue when they reached his parents’ house and his father, Donnie, performed CPR before eventually calling police for help.

Reports indicate the boy ate several grams of meth at his father’s house, thinking it was cereal.

“You have an 8-year-old child that most likely suffered for many hours,” Barker said. “It upsets you.”

Collman has been charged with neglect of a dependent causing death and faces 20 to 40 years in prison if convicted. He is jailed and a trial is scheduled for Dec. 4.