Saturday Service Expands to 60 DMV Field Offices this Weekend

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) now offers Saturday services every weekend at 60 field offices, including the one in Palm Desert, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All services, except behind-the-wheel exams, will be provided, DMV spokesperson Jaime Garza, said. The expansion is all part of the department’s “continued effort to ease wait times in field offices.”

DMV offices will remain closed on Sunday. The full list of field offices open on Saturdays can be found on the Saturday Service webpage.

It took Eileen Astor twenty minutes to to get in and out of the DMV in Palm Desert on Saturday.

“I’m telling everybody, make your appointment, try to get a Saturday,” she said.

Appointments can be scheduled up to 90 days in advance using the DMV’s website or calling 1-800-777-0133. There is no charge to schedule an appointment to visit a DMV field office. Extended Weekday Hours The DMV began offering extended hours at 14 field offices on July 16. The offices are open at 7 a.m. four days a week. They continue to open at 9 a.m. on Wednesdays and close at 5 p.m. daily. DMV TIPS:

REAL ID – Arrive Prepared

Customers applying for a REAL ID should visit REALID.dmv.ca.gov to make sure they have the required documents to apply for the federal compliant driver license or identification card. All REAL ID applicants must visit a DMV field office. View the full list of acceptable documents for REAL ID on the DMV website. Complete an Electronic Application before Your Office Visit Customers can now complete their driver license or identification (ID) card application before visiting a field office. The easy-to-use online application guides applicants through the process of filling out the required fields for a driver license or ID card. When customers arrive at a DMV field office, technicians can quickly access the completed form. Get started at eDLapp.dmv.ca.gov. Do You Really Need to Visit a Field Office?

Some customers can complete services online at www.dmv.ca.gov. Some of these services include: renew a driver license or ID card, pay registration fees, complete a notice of transfer and release of liability, order personalized license plates, and request a driver or vehicle record.

The DMV NOW Self-Service Terminal is a kiosk that renew vehicle registrations. It prints a new registration card and license plate tag on the spot. They are available at 60 field offices, 39 grocery stores and the University of California, Irvine. One of the field offices with a kiosk is the Palm Desert location.

Auto clubs offer members registration renewal services. Registration Service Business Partners can also process vehicle registration renewals and other vehicle registration related transactions for a fee.