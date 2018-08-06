Alleged Drunk 18 Year Old Destroys Classic Car, Caddy, Garage

A 1962 Chevrolet Impala parked in a garage, and a late-model Cadillac sedan in a driveway, were destroyed when a suspected drunken teenager drove over a curb, and smashed his sedan into the valuable vehicles, a sheriff’s sergeant said Sunday.

The crash was at 12:43 a.m. Friday in the 53900 block of Mahogany Court near Avenue 54, said Riverside County sheriff’s Sergeant Angel Ramos.

Zackery Fabian Camarena, 18, of North Shore was allegedly speeding down the street when he lost control of his 1994 Toyota Corolla and drove through a front yard, into a 2017 Cadillac XTS parked in the home’s driveway, said Ramos.

The force of the impact propelled the Cadillac through the home’s garage door, causing it to slam into a 1962 Chevrolet Impala parked within.

All of the vehicles involved and the garage door suffered major damage, but the suspect walked away relatively unscathed.

Camarena was treated for minor injuries at the scene and taken to a hospital as a precaution, said Ramos.

He was later arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and booked into the Indio Jail, where he posted $3,500 bail and was released.