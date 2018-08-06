Alleged Killer of Long Beach Fire Captain Dies in Hospital

The accused killer of fire Captain David Rosa has died at the hospital while in Los Angeles sheriff’s office custody Thomas Man Kim, 77, a resident of the building where the fire started.

Kim allegedly set off an explosive device in his apartment in an effort to kill a female neighbor who lived above him and with whom he had been feuding, according to prosecutors.

The residential tower near downtown Long Beach has 100 apartments for low-income people age 62 and older as well as disabled adults over age 18, according to its website.

Capt. Rosa, 45, was killed in what colleagues called a sad day for the city. The 17-year department member is survived by a wife and two children.

“It hits home. We just show up to do our job,” said Long Beach Police Sgt. Brad Johnson. “Firefighters, they deal with fire. They don’t deal with bullets. It’s a sad day in Long Beach’s history.”

A resident struck by gunfire was hospitalized in critical condition.

A second firefighter who suffered non-life-threatening injuries was released from a hospital late Monday morning. He was identified as 35-year-old Ernesto Torres, also part of Long Beach Fire Station No. 10.

Police said the suspected shooter who opened fire inside the 11-story building is in custody. Investigators said they are attempting to determine whether the shooting was an ambush.

The shooting was reported at a high-rise building in the 600 block of East 4th Street after authorities responded to reports of an explosion and fire. The Covenant House, which is in the area of Atlantic Avenue and Fourth Street, was surrounded by police and fire department vehicles early Monday as evacuated residents waited outside.

Details about the explosion were not immediately available.

“There was a lot of commotion,” said witness Dan Rafferty, whose video captured SWAT officers and firefighters helping residents and at least one firefighter out of the residence.

Rafferty said he saw the shooter with a gun in his hand as resident evacuated. The gunman a resident at the complex, he said.