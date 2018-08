Attic Fire Sparks at Bermuda Dunes Home

A fire sparked in the attic of a Bermuda Dunes home Monday, but no one was hurt, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The fire was reported at 1:43 p.m. at a single-family home in the 41000 block of Beadling Road, according to fire department spokeswoman April Newman.

More than two dozen county firefighters were dispatched to the scene, Newman said.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the blaze, which was not contained as of 2:30 p.m.