Elderly men escape retirement home to go to heavy metal music festival

Elderly men escape retirement home to go to heavy metal music festival

News Staff

Two German men who ran away from their retirement home to attend a heavy metal music festival had their plot foiled by police.

A police patrol found the two elderly men at 3 a.m. on August 4 on their way to Wacken Open Air festival after staff at the retirement home reported them missing the evening before.