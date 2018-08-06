Elderly men escape retirement home to go to heavy metal music festival

The elderly pair, from Dithmarscher in southwestern Germany, were reluctant to abort their plans and police said they escorted the men’s taxi back to the retirement home “as a precaution.”

According to Deutsche Welle, a police spokeswoman said the men were “disoriented and dazed.”

A spokesperson for the festival did not know if the two men had bought tickets to the event.

Wacken Open Air, an annual three-day celebration of the world of heavy metal music, bills itself as the world’s largest festival of its kind, with 75,000 tickets sold this year.

The 29th edition of the festival was fully sold-out and bands including British group Judas Priest, Danzig and Nightwish took to the stage in front of the crowd.