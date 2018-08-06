Krispy Kreme In Rancho Mirage Scheduled To Open In March 2019

Several months ago KMIR did a report on the opening of the first Krispy Kreme in the Coachella Valley. A sign informing the public of the new brick and mortar had been up for a year without any progress. But now things have changed. The cranes are swinging and so are the hammers as construction on the first Krispy Kreme is underway.

“I’m coming down and I’m buying one and I’m going to buy one for everyone I know too,” said Cathedral City resident Judy Randles.

“Nothing like Krispy Kreme,” said Krispy Kreme lover Marilynn Lindsey.

Consumers say they will stop at very little to get their hands on a box Krispy Kremes.

“My aunt made me drive twenty miles to get a Krispy Kreme and I got two boxes,” said Lindsey.

Driving out of the Coachella Valley for a box of Krispy Kremes will soon be a thing of the past. The demand for the delicious treats was so great, the push to open one in Rancho Mirage was a no-brainer.

“As you see companies like Krispy Kreme or Dunkin’ Donuts or Starbucks proliferating, what that means is there is community data that is telling these organizations, hey, we need to do business here.,” said Joshua Bonner, president and CEO of the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Not everyone is excited about the opening of the Krispy Kreme though.

“I just think their donuts are awful. There’s nothing to them. It’s just air. It’s just air and sugar. Can’t stand it,” said Coachella Valley resident Merrieann Martin.

Some dissent is expected, but reps for Krispy Kreme’s parent company say they have already begun the process of hiring managers for this location … and Krispy Kreme first timers are just as excited as their veteran counterparts …

Officials with the city of Rancho Mirage say a grand opening is expected some time in March of next year.