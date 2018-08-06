‘Tis the Season for Robolights

PALM SPRINGS – Is it too early to start preparing for Christmas in August? The creator of Robolights, Kenny Irwin, doesn’t think so.

Robolights is one of the hottest Christmas activities in Palm Springs. The contemporary art, lights and decorations bring people in from all over the world.

“My dad told me instead of cursing the darkness, light it up one light at a time,” Irwin said.

That’s exactly what he did. With thousands of lights, Irwin lights up the Coachella Valley during the highly-anticipated holiday season. The artist started Robolights when he was only 12 years old.

“My premise behind my art is it’s a why-not world in a why world,” he said.

Robolights has everything from Ronald Mcdonald holding a sword, to a golfer Santa. The two acres of estate are filled with mostly donated items structured into art.

Irwin said it takes a lot of time to get everything cleaned up and ready for the season – that’s why he starts during the summer heat.

“I’ve lived here for 44 years, I was born here in the desert,” Irwin said. “So I’m kind of just used to it.”

With an eye for detail and innovation, Irwin’s motivation for Robolights is seeing the smiles on attendee’s faces.

“People who donate items, come back and get real excited about it,” he said. “It’s like an easter egg hunt for them.”

Irwin is adding more surprises to Robolights this season including new robots and cars. The opening date will be announced on their Facebook page.