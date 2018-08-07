Hemet Teacher Suspected of Sex with Student

A Hemet High School teacher suspected of engaging in sex acts with a student was being held Tuesday in lieu of $500,000 bail.

Miguel Angel Chavez Lopez, 27, of Riverside was arrested Monday morning and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta on suspicion of lewd acts on a child, statutory rape and lascivious conduct, according to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Ken Reichle.

He said deputies were alerted last week to possible illicit behavior involving Lopez and the girl, whose identity was not disclosed.

Reichle said the investigation determined that the alleged acts occurred during the 2017-18 academic year, though he did not specify where they allegedly took place.

Detectives interviewed both the student and Lopez, who is a math teacher at Hemet High.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident in Hemet.

Lopez has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.

His post-arrest employment status could not immediately be confirmed.