Police Seek to Identify Infant Found Dead in Corona

Corona police Tuesday released photos of a shirt that was wrapped around a newborn found dead on a roadside, hoping someone might recognize the garment and provide clues as to the infant’s identity.

The short-sleeved shirt is white and black with flower patterns ringing it. A photograph was posted to the Corona Police Department’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CoronaPD/ .

According to police Chief James Patton, the distinct T-shirt may be the key to identifying the deceased baby girl.

“If you think you may know the owner of this shirt, or if you have any information regarding this case, please don’t hesitate to give our detectives a call,” Patton said. “We hope to bring resolution to this unspeakable and avoidable tragedy.”

The infant was found in the area of Tom Barnes and Tuscany streets, below Interstate 15, on July 27. Investigators were uncertain when she was abandoned at the location.

Patton re-emphasized that Corona offers multiple “Safe Surrender Sites,” including all the municipality’s fire stations, where infants can be left with no questions asked.

Anyone with information was asked to call the police department’s Detective Bureau at (951) 279-3659.