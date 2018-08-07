Woman helps man short on cash, discovers he’s Keith Urban

A New Jersey woman who thought she was helping a down-and-out man pay for his gas station food ended up footing the bill for country music star Keith Urban.

Ruth Reed says she met Urban at a Medford Wawa ahead of his concert Friday night in Camden.

Substitute teacher Reed says she had made a resolution to help Wawa customers and jumped at the chance when the man ahead of her was short a few dollars.

“It looked like he was using a card and it didn’t go through and then he asked a young lady for $5 and I thought ‘this is it’ so I said ‘No I’ll get it,'” she recalled to KYW.

As Reed was paying, she thought the stranger looked familiar.

“And he said ‘What’s your name?’ I said, ‘Ruth.’ He said, ‘Ruth I’m Keith’ and I said ‘That’s who you look like — Keith Urban. Do people ever tell you that you look like Keith Urban?’ and he said ‘I am Keith Urban,’ and I said, ‘No, you’re not really.'”

Not believing him, Reed asked his bodyguard to confirm she was talking to the musician.

She says, “It was then I realized what an idiot I was.”

“And he really could have said ‘Lady get away from me,’ and he didn’t, he was very kind,” she said.

“@KeithUrban thank you for the photo at @Wawa. You were so gracious. I’m a celebrity with my FB friends now! Thanks!” Reed tweeted.