Attempted Murder, Hate Crime Allegations Filed in Palm Springs Hotel Shooting

A 19-year-old reputed gang member accused of opening fire on a family of three outside a Palm Springs hotel, in what authorities suspect was a racially motivated attack, was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and assault with a semi-automatic firearm, along with hate crime allegations.

Ricardo Gomez, of Desert Hot Springs, is accused of shooting at a black man, his wife and their 16-year-old son around 1:35 a.m. last Saturday at a hotel in the 2000 block of North Palm Canyon Drive.

The family had just arrived at the hotel from out of town and were not struck by the gunfire, police said.

According to the Palm Springs Police Department, “statements made by the suspect toward the victims before the shooting” indicated it was likely a racially motivated attack.

Gomez was arrested shortly after the shooting on North Palm Canyon Drive, with two loaded handguns found nearby, police said. A second suspect fled the scene and remains at large.

Gomez, who’s being held on $1.2 million bail, pleaded not guilty and is due back in court Aug. 17 for a felony settlement conference.