Chargers QB Geno Smith Competing For ‘Next Man Up’ Role

The Los Angeles Chargers will take the field Thursday at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa before bolting to Arizona. As the Bolts enter their second season in L.A., the franchise is looking to open their 2018 preseason campaign with a win against the Cardinals Saturday.

Philip Rivers will lead the way at quarterback but newcomer Geno Smith, who has had a troubled career in New York, has his eyes set on becoming the next man up at quarterback for the Bolts.