KMIR Cares: California Desert Arts Council

You may have noticed that our beautiful desert is no longer just a sleepy little ghost town in the summer. We are now a busy, thriving destination for so many fabulous indoor events in what used to be called the off season and one local nonprofit celebrates it all!

The nonprofit California Desert Arts Council was created to recognize and celebrate all the amazing and abundant art that decorates our beautiful Valley all year long. Even in triple digit temperatures!