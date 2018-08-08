Man Airlifted to Desert Regional After Falling Off 30-Foot Border Wall

A man was found severely injured by Border Patrol agents after he fell from the international border wall behind the Gran Plaza Outlet Mall in Calexico Sunday evening.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the man fell from the 30-foot border wall while he attempted to illegally enter the United States.

Agents, along with EMS professionals and fire department personnel, provided aid and assessed the man’s injuries. The man suffered bilateral femur fractures to both legs and a possible back injury. The man was airlifted to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

Authorities are reminding the public of the dangers involving the attempt to cross illegally into the U.S. They added that trying to climb up or down the new border wall system could lead to life-threatening injuries.

Story courtesy of KYMA.