Body Found Inside Burning Indio Residence

One person was found dead inside a home that caught fire in Indio Thursday.

The fire broke out at 1:13 a.m. at a double-wide modular home in the 47000 block of Jefferson Street, according to Tawny Cabral of the Riverside County Fire Department.

Firefighters had the blaze contained by 1:49 a.m., but one person was found dead inside the structure, Cabral said.

Cal Fire investigators are working with the Indio Police Department on an investigation into the fire.