Firefighters Injured Battling Blaze in Cleveland National Forest

Two firefighters were injured Thursday afternoon battling the Holy Fire in the Cleveland National Forest.

The injuries were reported between 1:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m., one involving a crewman working the fire lines in the area of Bosley Lane and Glen Eden Road, in a community known as Horsethief Canyon, and the other farther south within the Lake Elsinore city limits. According to reports from the scene, the first firefighter fell and fractured his knee, and the other twisted his ankle.

Ambulances were sent to the respective locations to retrieve the crew members and take them to Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar for treatment.

The 9,600-acre Holy Fire was allegedly ignited by a 51-year-old Orange County man early Monday afternoon on the OC side of the federal preserve and burned west into Riverside County within a few hours.

The blaze is 5 percent contained and continuing to threaten thousands of properties in the El Cariso and Glen Eden subdivisions, as well as Horsethief Canyon, the Lake Street community, the Mayhew and Sycamore Creek area, McVicker Park and Rice Canyon, which are under mandatory evacuation orders.

Holy Fire Latest