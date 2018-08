Larry Ellison Pushes for Davis Cup in Indian Wells

The World Cup of tennis could be center stage right here in the Coachella Valley in 2021.

Billionaire Larry Ellison is putting his weight behind the Davis Cup revamp in coordination with the International Tennis Federation.

Members of the ITF will meet in mid-August and decide if this possibility will become a reality.

If approved, the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens will host the 18 national team tournament.