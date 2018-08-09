Man Accused in La Quinta Machete Attack Pleads Not Guilty

A man accused of attacking another man with a machete in La Quinta when the victim came to the defense of the suspect’s ex-girlfriend pleaded not guilty Thursday to a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

Christopher Yslas, 32, is accused of swinging a blade at the victim during an altercation that started between Yslas and his former girlfriend on the evening of Feb. 12, 2015.

The victim was able to block the blow with his arm, but was left with “an avulsion, a severed artery and damage to the bone in his left forearm,” which required surgery, an arrest warrant declaration states.

After Yslas and his ex-girlfriend began arguing and pushing each other, the victim intervened by punching Yslas, prompting the defendant to pull out a machete and swing it at the man, then run from the scene, the declaration alleges.

Yslas was interviewed by sheriff’s deputies about two weeks afterward and said he struck the victim in self-defense after the man began punching him in the head, according to the declaration. Yslas said he apologized when he saw the victim was bleeding, left the scene, then tossed the machete in a dumpster.

Prosecutors charged Yslas with assault with a deadly weapon in June 2016. He was booked Tuesday morning at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside in lieu of $25,000 bail.

He’s due back in court Aug. 20 for a felony settlement conference.