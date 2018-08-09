Man Accused of Attempting to Kill Injured Man Found Inside Burning DHS Home

A man accused of setting fire to a Desert Hot Springs home, where police found a seriously injured man inside the burning residence, was in custody Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder and arson.

Miguel Espino, 25, of Cathedral City, is accused in the 7 p.m. Tuesday blaze at a home in the 15600 block of Palm Drive, where a “badly injured” man was found inside “suffering from traumatic injuries consistent with an assault with a deadly weapon,” according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.

The unidentified victim was hospitalized in critical condition.

Police said Cal Fire arson investigators determined the blaze was intentionally set after the victim was assaulted and unspecified weapons “consistent with (the) victim’s injuries” were found inside the burned home.

Espino was arrested just before 2 a.m. Wednesday and was being held at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on $1 million bail.