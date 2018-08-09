Probation Check In Desert Hot Springs Turned Up Weapons, Man Arrested

A 41-year-old documented gang member was arrested when authorities found two sets of brass knuckles during a probation check in Desert Hot Springs Wednesday.

Members of the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force conducted the check about 2:20 p.m. in the 13000 block of Del Rey Lane and seized the weapons, according to Sgt. Paul Heredia with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies arrested Daniel Adelizzi of Desert Hot Springs on suspicion of possession of prohibited weapons and violation of probation, Heredia said.

Adelizzi was booked at the Larry Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, Heredia said.