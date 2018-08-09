‘SoCalGas’ Optional Third-Party Insurance

Southern California residents have to pay a bill with SoCalGas every month but recently, they have received an additional form for gas leak insurance. Some say the form is misleading and looks like an ordinary gas bill.

Natural gas leaks aren’t common in homes but when they do happen, they’re generally expensive, Myles Meehan, HomeServe VP of Public Relations, said.

“They’re about twelve to fifteen hundred dollars on average to get the repairs done,” he said. “So it’s a significant expense.”

HomeServe is the company partnering with SoCalGas to send forms out about the insurance. According to Meehan, SoCalGas is not responsible for damage to gas lines on properties.

“I want to emphasize that the materials are coming directly from us and are not included in the SoCalGas bill,” Meehan said.

KMIR called Homeowners’ Associations in the Coachella Valley. Some said they only insure gas leaks in “common areas.” They do not insure damages on the interior or exterior of the property; those damages are on you. Each municipality is different, so the recommendation is to call before assuming it is covered.

An average four-to-six-dollars a month is insuring homeowners if the piping system decides to fail through normal wear and tear, erosion or aging, Meehan said.

“For a few dollars a month, having that peace of mind is a good option for many homeowners,” he said.

HomeServe has a 24-hour repair hotline and covers other damages but is not mandatory in conjunction with SoCalGas. Meehan said the insurance company sends forms in the mail approximately four times a year.