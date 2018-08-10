Border Patrol Arrests 30th Sex Offender This Year

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Calexico Border Patrol station arrested a previously deported sex offender shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred after agents encountered a man who had illegally entered the United States 18 miles east of the Calexico Port of Entry.

Record checks revealed that the man, later identified as Jose Humberto Ojeda-Gutierrez, a 30-year-old Mexican national, is a previously convicted sex offender.

The checks showed that Ojeda-Gutierrez had a misdemeanor conviction from April 2004, in Colorado, for Sexual Contact-No Consent with a juvenile. Ojeda-Gutierrez was sentenced to 40 hours of community service and one-year probation after the 2004 conviction.

“Keeping our communities safe from dangerous criminals such as these is vital to our role as Border Patrol agents,” said Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.

Ojeda-Gutierrez is the 30th sex offender arrested by El Centro Sector in fiscal year 2018 and will remain in federal custody pending prosecution for violation of criminal law.