Crocs shutting down its remaining manufacturing facilities

Crocs, a Colorado-based casual footwear company, is closing its remaining manufacturing facilities.

In a news release on Tuesday, the company announced the closures of facilities in Mexico and Italy. The release also said the company’s chief financial officer, Carrie Teffner, will resign.

It’s unclear what this means for the future of the company.

Croc. Inc. currently operates 400 stores globally, according to the Denver Business Journal, but closed nearly two-dozen retail locations in the last quarter.

The company rolled out a high-heel version of its rubber shoes last month.