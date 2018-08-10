Mother, Daughter Killed in Wrong-Way DUI Crash on Freeway

A mother and her daughter were killed by a DUI suspect driving the wrong way early Friday on a freeway in Riverside.

The collision on the eastbound 91 Freeway was reported at about 2 a.m. near the Arlington Avenue exit. The wrong-way driver was arrested on suspcion of DUI at the scene of the crash.

Two women, ages 74 and 56, in the eastbound car were killed. A man in his mid-40s was hospitalized with what authorities described as major injuries.

The suspect, who was not identified by late Friday morning, also was hospitalized. He is expected to be booked on suspicion of felony DUI, but additional charges are possible, authorities said.