Border Patrol Arrests Two Previously Deported Sex Offenders

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector Border Patrol arrested two previously deported sex offenders in separate incidents over the weekend.

The first incident occurred on Saturday at approximately 11 a.m., after agents encountered a man who had illegally entered the United States, east of the Calexico Port of Entry.

Record checks revealed that the man, later identified as Isael Sanchez-Labra, a 39-year-old Mexican national, is a previously convicted sex offender with a lengthy criminal record.

The checks showed that Sanchez-Labra has a conviction from April 2005, in Calif., for Lewd and Lascivious Acts W/Child under 14. He was sentenced to 3-years prison for the conviction. He also received a 2-year prison sentence, from the same arrest, for a Sexual Battery conviction.

In May 2017, Sanchez-Labra served 150 days in jail for a parole violation. A few months later, in September, he received another 16 months in prison for failure to register as a sex offender. The second incident occurred on Sunday, at approximately 1:45 a.m., when Border Patrol agents arrested a man after observing him enter the country illegally, roughly 11 miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry.

During processing, record checks revealed that the man, Enrique Hernandez-Estuardo, is a previously convicted sex offender with a 2004 conviction in Calif. Hernandez-Estuardo, a 41-year-old Guatemalan citizen, was convicted of Rape by Force and Sodomy W/Child under 14. He was consequently sentenced to 16 years prison for the conviction.

“These arrests are a testament to the vital role that the men and women of the El Centro Sector play in safeguarding our nation’s borders,” said El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.

Sanchez-Libra and Hernandez-Estuardo are the 31 st and 32 nd sex offenders arrested by El Centro Sector in fiscal year 2018 and will remain in federal custody pending prosecution for violation of criminal law.