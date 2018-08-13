Friday Night Lights: Week 0 Schedule

Turn on the stadium lights! High School football is back.

Desert Empire and Desert Valley league teams kick-off their 2018 schedule August 17th.

Tune in to KMIR News Friday Nights at 11:15 P.M. for highlights, final scores, and interviews.

Friday, August 17th – Week 0:

Beaumont @ Palm Desert

Rancho Mirage @ Twentynine Palms

Palm Springs @ Desert Vista

Shadow Hills @ West Valley

Xavier Prep @ Notre Dame

Yucca Valley @ Westminster

La Quinta BYE

Cathedral City BYE

Coachella Valley BYE

Desert Hot Springs BYE

Desert Mirage BYE

Indio BYE

Banning BYE

*All games start at 7 P.M. unless otherwise noted.