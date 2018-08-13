Friday Night Lights: Week 0 Schedule

Turn on the stadium lights! High School football is back.
Desert Empire and Desert Valley league teams kick-off their 2018 schedule August 17th.
Tune in to KMIR News Friday Nights at 11:15 P.M. for highlights, final scores, and interviews.
Friday, August 17th – Week 0:
Beaumont @ Palm Desert
Rancho Mirage @ Twentynine Palms
Palm Springs @ Desert Vista
Shadow Hills @ West Valley
Xavier Prep @ Notre Dame
Yucca Valley @ Westminster
La Quinta BYE
Cathedral City BYE
Coachella Valley BYE
Desert Hot Springs BYE
Desert Mirage BYE
Indio BYE
Banning BYE
*All games start at 7 P.M. unless otherwise noted.