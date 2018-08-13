Knife-Wielding Man Accused of Assault Arrested After Lengthy Pursuit

A knife-wielding man accused of assaulting another person outside of a Desert Hot Springs business and then leading police on a long foot pursuit was arrested, a police sergeant said Sunday.

The assault occurred at 9:30 p.m. Friday in a commercial center in the 14200 block of Palm Drive, said Desert Hot Springs police Sgt. Christopher Saucier.

It was not clear if the assault involved a weapon but the victim alerted police that the suspect was carrying a knife.

When officers arrived they found the suspect, Gary Preciado, 39, of Desert Hot Springs, walking nearby and attempted to approach him, Saucier said.

However, Preciado ran off when he saw officers who followed him through several neighborhoods before he was arrested with the help of a police dog, according to Saucier.

Preciado was arrested and booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Center on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.

He remained behind bars on $25,000 bail.