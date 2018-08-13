Man Accused of Beating Woman, Assaulting Officers, Damaging Police Vehicle

An ex-con accused of beating a woman and then assaulting officers and heavily damaging the inside of a police vehicle remained behind bars Sunday.

The suspect was later identified as Lemar Miller, 35 of Desert Hot Springs.

Officers were called to a domestic assault at 6:20 p.m. Friday to the 68000 block of Calle Azteca, a residential area off of Mountain View Road. They found a woman had been assaulted, and was wielding a rock ain a threatneing manner as he was chased away, said Desert Hot Springs police Sgt. Christopher Saucier.

As Miller was arrested for the assault, officers found a firearm in his possession, which is illegal for former convicts.

“During processing at the police station, the suspect assaulted and threatened officers and heavily damaged the inside of a police vehicle,” said Saucier.

Saucier did not say if any officers were injured by Miller.

Miller was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Center on suspicion of felony domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, felony resisting arrest, vandalism and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He remained jailed with no bail possible.