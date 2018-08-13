San Bernardino Man Charged in Robbery, Pursuit With CatCity Police

A shoplifting suspect accused of leading police on a high-speed pursuit from a Target store in Cathedral City into Palm Springs was charged Monday with robbery, battery and evading arrest.

Darquise Smith, 31, of San Bernardino, is accused of stealing electronics from the Target at 67750 East Palm Canyon Drive at 4:16 p.m. Thursday, then assaulting a store security guard who tried to detain him, according to Cathedral City police Sgt. Nate Hanley.

As Cathedral City officers arrived at the scene, Smith was speeding away in a vehicle, the sergeant said. Officers gave chase, but terminated the pursuit for safety reasons as Smith entered Palm Springs city limits, Hanley said.

Cathedral City police relayed the suspect information to Palm Springs police, who later found Smith and his car in the 2400 block of East Palm Canyon Drive.

Smith was booked on suspicion of robbery and evading arrest and was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

A cavity search of Smith at the county jail also revealed stolen property related to a separate Palm Desert theft, which is being investigated by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, Hanley said.