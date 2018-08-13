What a Week: Buy a Slurpee, Get a Free Slurpee

Life can grow a little dull, and a bit gray, and sort of flat sometimes, but then Bring Your Own Cup Week arrives at 7-Eleven, or Free Slurpee Day, and suddenly there’s a bit of flavorful sunshine breaking through the clouds.

Alas: Those events come and go, and aren’t always happening, understandably. But then there’s a third Slurpee-based occasion to anticipate, one that can cool down our hottest summer afternoons and warm up our dearest friendships.

Why’d we mention the friendship part? Because Buy One, Get One Free Week is all about heading to your nearest participating 7-Eleven with a pal and snagging two Slurpees for the price of one.

That’s any size of Slurpee, so if you both want to go for the 32-ouncers, and have a lot of Slurpee to sip, you can.

And that’s any flavor of Slurpee, so if you both want to try Cap’n Crunch Berries, the featured Slurpee flavor of the moment, go. For. It.

It’s “bright blue,” oh yeah, and if ever there was a time of year for drinking incredibly cold, blue-lush libations, it’s summertime. Leave the yawnier beverages for the down-to-business months, aka not August.

The dates for the Buy One Get One Free Slurpee promotion? Monday, Aug. 13 through Sunday, Aug. 19. You could line up a lot of buds over a lot of days for this one, so get going already.